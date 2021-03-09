Michael Spaeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Spaeder, PA-C
Overview
Michael Spaeder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in York, PA.
Michael Spaeder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upmc Rodney Rd Family Care1550 Rodney Rd, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 846-8791
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Spaeder?
Michael genuinely cares about your well-being. Best family doctor that I have ever had!
About Michael Spaeder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194064923
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Spaeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Spaeder works at
5 patients have reviewed Michael Spaeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Spaeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Spaeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Spaeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.