Dr. Michael Sloan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sloan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Banning, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 264 N Highland Springs Ave Bldg 1, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 845-8262
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The only one that didn't like him was my drug addict alcoholic husband. This Doctor is all about stability and helping create good mental health.
About Dr. Michael Sloan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205902954
Frequently Asked Questions
