Michael Sliwa, CCM

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (5)
Overview

Michael Sliwa, CCM is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX. 

Michael Sliwa works at Marlene Alaniz, M.Ed., LPC-Intern in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marlene Alaniz, M.Ed., LPC-Intern
    12335 Hymeadow Dr Ste 450, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 219-0923
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    May 08, 2019
    Michael's perceptive ability to see the big picture with my relationship issues allowed him to provide me with specific information to grow and change my life for the better getting my power back.
    About Michael Sliwa, CCM

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104998004
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Sliwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Sliwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Sliwa works at Marlene Alaniz, M.Ed., LPC-Intern in Austin, TX. View the full address on Michael Sliwa’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michael Sliwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sliwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sliwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sliwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

