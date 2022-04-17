Michael Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Silver, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Silver, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Desert, CA.
Michael Silver works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Psychiatric Associates44530 San Pablo Ave Ste 201, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-8878
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Michael came into my life at one of my lowest points as a new mom - depression and anxiety were impacting my work and home life. Our conversations flow naturally, not your typical “well how does that make you feel” cringe fest. He has awesome antidotes, nuggets of wisdom and has really helped me find hope in my daily life, hope that things will pass if I do the work. He takes into account all aspects - mind and body which has allowed me to even start the healing process physically. Michael is first a man with a kind heart and then a therapist. Hard to find people like that nowadays.
About Michael Silver, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1326246372
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Silver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Michael Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Silver.
