Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD is an Optometrist in Hickory, NC.
Dr. Sigmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael R. Sigmon Od Pllc2063 15th Avenue Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-2606
-
2
Vision First Optometry Pllc174 Bolick Ln Ste 201, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Directions (828) 495-1234
- 3 304 Rink Dam Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Directions (828) 495-1234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sigmon?
Switched to Dr. Sigmon when my eye doctor quit due to health issues. Wish I had switched years ago. He is awesome and, with my insurance, I discovered my old provider was charging me much more than I should have been charged. I will stay with Dr. Sigmon and his staff from now on.
About Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1750442976
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigmon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigmon works at
Dr. Sigmon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.