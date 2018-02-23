See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hickory, NC
Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD

Optometry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD is an Optometrist in Hickory, NC. 

Dr. Sigmon works at Michael R. Sigmon Od Pllc in Hickory, NC with other offices in Taylorsville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael R. Sigmon Od Pllc
    2063 15th Avenue Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2606
  2. 2
    Vision First Optometry Pllc
    174 Bolick Ln Ste 201, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 495-1234
  3. 3
    304 Rink Dam Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 495-1234
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2018
    Switched to Dr. Sigmon when my eye doctor quit due to health issues. Wish I had switched years ago. He is awesome and, with my insurance, I discovered my old provider was charging me much more than I should have been charged. I will stay with Dr. Sigmon and his staff from now on.
    — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750442976
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sigmon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

