Dr. Seiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Seiler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Seiler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northfield, IL.
Dr. Seiler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crescent Psychology Pllc778 W Frontage Rd Ste 111, Northfield, IL 60093 Directions (847) 501-3015
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seiler?
A brilliant therapist!
About Dr. Michael Seiler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679031231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiler works at
Dr. Seiler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.