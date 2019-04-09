Michael Secor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Secor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Secor, PA-C
Michael Secor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, GA.
Neurology Associates, P.C.115 Sumner Rd # 2, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-1562Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
I originally had an appointment with Doctor Ranadive. Mike Secor came in and spoke with me about my issues. I have MG and have been experiencing shoulder twitching for about a year. He is the first physician that actually took the time to talk to me about how my medications may be affecting me. He also did several experiments with me concerning my balance and recommended physical therapy to help me. He is very concerned that I might fall. I was very impressed with him.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
