See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, GA
Michael Secor, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michael Secor, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Secor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, GA. 

Michael Secor works at Neurology Associates, P.C. in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates, P.C.
    115 Sumner Rd # 2, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 716-1562
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Balance Disorders
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Balance Disorders
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michael Secor?

Apr 09, 2019
I originally had an appointment with Doctor Ranadive. Mike Secor came in and spoke with me about my issues. I have MG and have been experiencing shoulder twitching for about a year. He is the first physician that actually took the time to talk to me about how my medications may be affecting me. He also did several experiments with me concerning my balance and recommended physical therapy to help me. He is very concerned that I might fall. I was very impressed with him.
— Apr 09, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michael Secor, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Michael Secor, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michael Secor to family and friends

Michael Secor's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michael Secor

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Secor, PA-C.

About Michael Secor, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194880773
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Secor, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Secor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Secor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Secor works at Neurology Associates, P.C. in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Michael Secor’s profile.

Michael Secor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Secor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Secor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Secor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michael Secor, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.