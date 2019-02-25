See All Chiropractors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Michael Schulman, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Schulman, DC is a Chiropractor in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Schulman works at Gwinnett Neurosurgical PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gwinnett Neurosurgical PC
    753 Old Norcross Rd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Phone: (770) 545-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2019
    Dr. Schulman is a wonderful chiropractor who truly cares about his patients. He is always willing to listen and goes above and beyond to help in any way possible. His office is very clean and his staff has fantastic customer service.
    About Dr. Michael Schulman, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1174755300
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
