Dr. Schoenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Schoenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schoenberg, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Schoenberg works at
Locations
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Schoenberg, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1073531463
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.