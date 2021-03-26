Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Schafer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schafer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lima, OH.
Dr. Schafer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professional Psychological Associates3745 Shawnee Rd Ste 105, Lima, OH 45806 Directions (419) 999-2024
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schafer?
Dr. Schafer was always professional and polite. He is supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
About Dr. Michael Schafer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295759256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.