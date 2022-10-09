Michael Sarten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sarten, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Michael Sarten, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
Locations
- 1 363 W Drake Rd Ste 11, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (833) 226-7624
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Michael listens extremely well and made me feel heard, he was so kind and helpful. Highly recommend his practice!
About Michael Sarten, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043550163
