Dr. Michael Salamon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Salamon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hewlett, NY.
Locations
Adc Psychological Services Pllc1728 Broadway Ste 1, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 596-0073
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for over 2 years . He was very helpful .
About Dr. Michael Salamon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548255581
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
