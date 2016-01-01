Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lincoln Park, NJ.
Dr. Sakowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael L Sakowitz63 Beaverbrook Rd Ste 102, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 696-0800Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
-
2
Michael L Sakowitz140 N State Rt 17 Ste 102, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 696-0800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Michael L. Sakowitz Ph.d. P.a11 Colburn Ct, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-5668
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakowitz?
About Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063438992
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakowitz works at
Dr. Sakowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.