See All Psychologists in Lincoln Park, NJ
Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD

Psychology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD is a Psychologist in Lincoln Park, NJ. 

Dr. Sakowitz works at Michael L Sakowitz in Lincoln Park, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael L Sakowitz
    63 Beaverbrook Rd Ste 102, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 696-0800
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Michael L Sakowitz
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 102, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 696-0800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Michael L. Sakowitz Ph.d. P.a
    11 Colburn Ct, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 696-5668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sakowitz?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sakowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Sakowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sakowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD.

    About Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063438992
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Sakowitz, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.