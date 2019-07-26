See All Psychologists in Pleasant Hill, CA
Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Calif. School Of Professional Psychology/ Doctorate In Psychol.

Dr. Rubino works at Rubino Counseling Services, Pleasant Hill, Ca 94523. Website www.rcs-ca.com in Pleasant Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rubino Counseling Services
    101 Gregory Ln Ste 33, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 (925) 827-9876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Our son has Asperger's and was becoming aggressive. He has never really responded to therapy in the past, but we were desperate and decided to try again. To our amazement our son enjoyed the first session and could not wait to go back. Dr. Rubino's office is decorated so any kid or teen would love to be in there combined with his patience and empathy is a winning combination. We would highly recommend him for any child with Aspergers or any teenager in general
    L.B. — Jul 26, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD

    Adolescent Psychology
    22 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1760558753
    Education & Certifications

    Contra Costa Co Hlth Srvs
    Contra Costa Co
    Calif. School Of Professional Psychology/ Doctorate In Psychol
    St. Mary's College, Masters Degree
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rubino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubino works at Rubino Counseling Services, Pleasant Hill, Ca 94523. Website www.rcs-ca.com in Pleasant Hill, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rubino’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

