Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rowe, DC
Dr. Michael Rowe, DC is a Chiropractor in Edmond, OK.
Hill Chiropractic PC1751 W 33rd St Ste 130, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 906-2353
Upper Neck Pain -causing BAD headaches? Dr Micheal Rowe specializes in adjustment of the upper neck vertebrae closest to the head. Micheal Rowe has helped me with this specific adjustment! Other doctors and chiropractors have not been able to help! This is my experience, so i want to share it with others in hopes those with headaches caused from upper neck pain or injury may find relief! He specializes in adjustment of the vertebrae closest to the neck- the atlas.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
