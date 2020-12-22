Dr. Romaniuk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Romaniuk, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Romaniuk, PHD is a Psychologist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Romaniuk works at
Locations
Ohio Hearing Health Inc.799 White Pond Dr Ste D, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 703-2980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Romaniuk helped me understand my issues and triggers to better manage my mental health. He truly knows his stuff and knows how to guide your treatment. I decided to stop going for a few years while away for a job and my daily life has become unmanageable. It was my own personal decision thinking I was okay to manage my health myself. I’m just restarting to see him and won’t let myself down again.
About Dr. Michael Romaniuk, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1336183516
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romaniuk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romaniuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romaniuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaniuk.
