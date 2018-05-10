Dr. Michael Roman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Roman, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
-
1
Michael A. Roman, PhD4242 Medical Dr Ste 7100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 216-2739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
I've been a patient of Dr Roman for many years, and my own children have seen him as needed. I've experienced many therapists over the years and I've never more impressed with a psychologist. Staff is friendly and gets everything taken care of as you walk in.
About Dr. Michael Roman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255315693
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics
- Loyola University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.