Dr. Michael Regier, PHD
Dr. Michael Regier, PHD is a Couples Counselor in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Michael W. Regier, Ph.D.1540 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 242-4604Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Visalia Office130 N Conyer St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 222-2442Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Michael and his wife helped our marriage in a very rough time...we have been married almost 30 years and never had problems like this.. ours was business related. A few sessions and lots of prayers later and our marriage is back ???? ... Thank you JESUS..thank you Michael and Paula... We highly recommend you both. No need to go through tough times for too long.. go get help.. this is the place to go...
- Couples Counseling
- English
- 1487806410
- Philhaven Hospital, Mt. Gretna Pennsylvania
- Reedley College, Tabor College Hillsboro Kansas, California State University Fresno,
Dr. Regier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.