Dr. Michael Regier, PHD

Couples Counseling
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Regier, PHD is a Couples Counselor in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Dr. Regier works at Michael Wayne Regier, Ph.D. in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael W. Regier, Ph.D.
    1540 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 242-4604
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Visalia Office
    130 N Conyer St, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 222-2442
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Regier, PHD

Specialties
  • Couples Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487806410
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Philhaven Hospital, Mt. Gretna Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School
  • Reedley College, Tabor College Hillsboro Kansas, California State University Fresno,
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Regier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Regier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Regier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Regier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

