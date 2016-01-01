Michael Quiceno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Quiceno, NP
Offers telehealth
Michael Quiceno, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste A4, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (442) 268-7000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720545858
Michael Quiceno accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Quiceno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Michael Quiceno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Quiceno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Quiceno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Quiceno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.