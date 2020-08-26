Michael Pratt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Pratt, MFT
Overview
Michael Pratt, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Artesia, CA.
Locations
-
1
Sall Medical Research Center11423 187th St Ste 200, Artesia, CA 90701 Directions (877) 538-4133
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have known Dr. Pratt over 20 yrs, honest , open and compassionate and has been a wonderful resource for me. Highly recommend his service and professionalism...
About Michael Pratt, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1932206810
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Pratt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michael Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Pratt.
