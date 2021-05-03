Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Pratt, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Pratt, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Michael Pratt Dc PC6434 N College Ave Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 251-5812
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Pratt is a no nonsense, extremely knowledgeable, chiropractic doctor. He only prescribes the number of treatments as needed. He teaches anatomy at University of Indianapolis, which says a lot in my opinion.
About Dr. Michael Pratt, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods.