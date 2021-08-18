Dr. Michael Polo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Polo, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Polo, OD is an Optometrist in Colonial Heights, VA.
Dr. Polo works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Gilbert Farley Odpc3731 Boulevard Ste A, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-3676
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient. Entire staff was very friendly and efficient. Dr. Polo was incredibly knowledgeable and professional during my appointment. He explained every test as he performed them and provided me with a new prescription that allows me to see sharper than ever before! 10/10 recommend this practice and Dr. Polo to anyone in the Greater Richmond area
About Dr. Michael Polo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1588011738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.
