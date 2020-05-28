Michael Plasencia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Plasencia
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Plasencia is a Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Michael Plasencia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plasencia & Associates P.A.10406 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 436-3880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Plasencia?
Dr. Plasencia is beyond professional, caring and understanding. He is easy to talk to and relatable. I trust him immensely and recommend him to all my friends and family. I’m very happy to have found him.
About Michael Plasencia
- Psychology
- English
- 1881137289
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Plasencia accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Plasencia works at
5 patients have reviewed Michael Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Plasencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.