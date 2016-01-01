Dr. Placide has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Placide, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Placide, DC is a Chiropractor in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Placide works at
Locations
Harbour Pointe Chiropractic & Wellness Center LLC6003 HARBOUR PARK DR, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 745-7822
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Placide, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811994494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Placide accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Placide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Placide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Placide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Placide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Placide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.