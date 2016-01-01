Dr. Piszel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Piszel, DC
Dr. Michael Piszel, DC is a Chiropractor in Southampton, PA.
Graham Chiropractic Inc.260 Knowles Ave Ste 116, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 942-9429
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386792141
Dr. Piszel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piszel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Piszel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piszel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piszel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piszel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.