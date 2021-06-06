Dr. Michael Petty, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petty, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Petty, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Petty works at
Locations
-
1
Concord Chiropractic Clinic10826 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petty?
Just wanted to take a minute to give feedback on my experiences with Dr. Koslowski and Concord itself. I took a fall stepping up on a wet curb since vision was partial blocked with the Covid mask. Left arm ended up going numb from the elbow down to ring finger and pinkie. My MD spoke of neurological tests and orthopedic surgery. Dr. Koslowski adjusted my collar bone and shoulder on the first visit. All back to being good. He then went on to provide a complete spinal adjustment and upper back pain eased away. MD informed it was likely arthritis setting in but a couple loud cracks later I regained motion and mobility not enjoyed for years. MD requested I lose the pandemic pounds added and now am doing so thanks to the elimination of back pain. These guys are for real. Tried other offices in years past and treatment was dragged out or only treated a symptom. More billings per patient. Not here. Three visits and quality of life returned. Office is pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Michael Petty, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1679578132
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petty works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.