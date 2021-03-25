Michael Petrosky, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Petrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Petrosky, LMHC
Overview
Michael Petrosky, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Michael Petrosky works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Petrosky?
"Michael always has me thinking about my behavior in different and interesting ways. He has a way of coming at things in a totally new way for me. "
About Michael Petrosky, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1437585098
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Petrosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Petrosky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Petrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Petrosky works at
Michael Petrosky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Petrosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Petrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Petrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.