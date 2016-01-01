See All Family Doctors in Mentor, OH
Family Medicine
Michael Peterson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Michael Peterson works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice
    8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 255-7938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Diabetes
Wellness Examination
Arthritis
Diabetes
Wellness Examination

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michael Peterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861542086
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Peterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Peterson works at Lake Health Physician Group Mentor Family Practice in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Michael Peterson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michael Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

