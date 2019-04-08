Michael Patterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Patterson, LPC
Michael Patterson, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Alter Services Inc.3100 Broadway Blvd Ste 218, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 753-1881
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Michael Patterson has to be one of the greatest counselors I’ve ever had he has helped with so many emotions and focus in my life since I’ve been in the 6th grade I am now a graduating senior who is still gaining clarity within myself speaking to him if you ever want a counselor in Kansas City go to none other than Michael Patterson.
- Counseling
- English
- 1114945516
Michael Patterson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Patterson works at
2 patients have reviewed Michael Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Patterson.
