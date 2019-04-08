See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Michael Patterson, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michael Patterson, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Michael Patterson works at Alter Services Inc. in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alter Services Inc.
    3100 Broadway Blvd Ste 218, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-1881
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Apr 08, 2019
    Michael Patterson has to be one of the greatest counselors I’ve ever had he has helped with so many emotions and focus in my life since I’ve been in the 6th grade I am now a graduating senior who is still gaining clarity within myself speaking to him if you ever want a counselor in Kansas City go to none other than Michael Patterson.
    Apr 08, 2019
    About Michael Patterson, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1114945516
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Patterson works at Alter Services Inc. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Michael Patterson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michael Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

