Dr. Parrella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Parrella, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Parrella, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Port Jefferson, NY.
Dr. Parrella works at
Locations
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-6136
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Parrella on and off for years. I've had many therapist in my 59 years. None better than him. Too many reasons to list.
About Dr. Michael Parrella, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.