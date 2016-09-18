Michael Parish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Parish, PSY
Overview
Michael Parish, PSY is a Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
- 1 1421 SE 4th Ave Ste D, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 524-5244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing and very experienced psychologist. He is very relatable to a lot of experiences people have been through. His knowledge and insight is profound. I would recommend him over anyone else you would be thinking of seeing.
About Michael Parish, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1801008693
Michael Parish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Parish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Parish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Parish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.