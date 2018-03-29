Dr. Michael Papa, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Papa, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Papa, DC is a Chiropractor in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from National College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Papa works at
Locations
-
1
Papa Chiropractic Jupiter2632 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-7373
-
2
Palm Beach Gardens Office9089 N Military Trl Ste 37, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 630-9598
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papa?
Terrific results with PT and spinal decompression after years of other interventions to treat spinal stenosis which gave limited relief. Happy place to visit. Caring staff. Have so far dodged surgery and put the cane back in the closet. Back on the golf course!!
About Dr. Michael Papa, DC
- Chiropractic
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477581445
Education & Certifications
- National College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papa works at
Dr. Papa speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.