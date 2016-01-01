Dr. Michael Panella, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Panella, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Panella, PHD is a Psychologist in Manasquan, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2414 Highway 34 Ste 103, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 887-0701
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Panella, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700304086
