Dr. Overland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Overland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Overland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Livingston, NJ.
Locations
- 1 513 W Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 306, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-1101
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent practitioner, supportive and compassionate, patient and accessible; very good listener and very insightful
About Dr. Michael Overland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255498382
