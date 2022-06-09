Dr. Michael Orozco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orozco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Orozco, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Orozco, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 226-6169
-
3
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orozco is upbeat and friendly as well as thorough and knowledgeable. He's also apparently very patient , as he's answered every question I've ever asked (I ask a lot of questions!) and he never seems annoyed.
About Dr. Michael Orozco, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orozco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orozco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orozco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orozco speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orozco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orozco.
