Dr. Michael O'Connor, DC
Dr. Michael O'Connor, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ.
Momentum Health Care PC7070 N Oracle Rd Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-8883
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very professional and personable!!!!! I visit Tucson once a year and I am always greeted like we saw each other a month ago! He helped me to be able to walk without pain from all my traveling. I highly recommend Dr. O’Connor. Thank you!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043363781
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.