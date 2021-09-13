Dr. Michael Nicholas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nicholas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nicholas, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Nicholas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael A. Nicholas Phd Pllc100 Fountain Ave Ste 220, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 408-4192
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholas?
Office Permenatly Closed per. the recording on their answering machine. Not accepting new patients Or appointments for existing. No reason given.
About Dr. Michael Nicholas, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1467471565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.