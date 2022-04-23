Michael Neutkens, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Neutkens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Neutkens, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Neutkens, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blaine, MN.
Michael Neutkens works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine4181 108th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Mike always makes us feel heard and at ease every time we bring any of our 3 kiddos to see him!
About Michael Neutkens, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1750722617
