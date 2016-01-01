See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Michael Murphy, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michael Murphy, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Murphy, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Michael Murphy works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Mountain Island in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Mountain Island
    10816 Black Dog Ln Ste 160, Charlotte, NC 28214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2647
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Murphy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Murphy, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Murphy, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Murphy to family and friends

    Michael Murphy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Murphy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Murphy, PA-C.

    About Michael Murphy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649257601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Murphy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Murphy works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Mountain Island in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Michael Murphy’s profile.

    Michael Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.