Michael McMullen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael McMullen, PA-C
Overview
Michael McMullen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA.
Michael McMullen works at
Locations
Caring Physicians Medical Group Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 370, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-5555
Ratings & Reviews
Have been with Dr. Mike for a very long time, he is always compassionate and thorough!
About Michael McMullen, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
- 1194826230
Michael McMullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Michael McMullen works at
12 patients have reviewed Michael McMullen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael McMullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael McMullen, there are benefits to both methods.