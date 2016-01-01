Michael McClendon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael McClendon, LMHC
Overview
Michael McClendon, LMHC is a Counselor in Orange Park, FL.
Michael McClendon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Coast Family Counseling Inc.1718 Kingsley Ave Ste 21, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 688-0607
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael McClendon?
About Michael McClendon, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972669992
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael McClendon works at
Michael McClendon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael McClendon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.