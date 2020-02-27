Michael McClary, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael McClary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael McClary, MFT
Offers telehealth
Michael McClary, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Dimas, CA.
Michael McClary works at
Bonita Counseling Center425 W Bonita Ave Ste 204, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (562) 665-0226
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience was wonderful . He’s very helpful and he was instrumental in helping me with my situation
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245371053
Michael McClary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael McClary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael McClary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael McClary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael McClary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael McClary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael McClary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.