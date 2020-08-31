Michael Martino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Martino, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine Physician Associate Program and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
James K Cardi MD677 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 942-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Martino is patient and understanding. I am afraid of doctors and Dr. Martino goes out of his way to make me comfortable. He explains everything and takes his time . If I could give him 10 stars I would.
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine Physician Associate Program
- College of the Holy Cross
