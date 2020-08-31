Overview

Michael Martino, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine Physician Associate Program and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Michael Martino works at James K Cardi MD Inc in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.