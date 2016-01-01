Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Marshall, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marshall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheeling, WV.
Locations
- 1 1025 Main St Ste 620, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 233-4600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Marshall, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356400170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
