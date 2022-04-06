Dr. Michael Marino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marino, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Marino, DC is a Chiropractor in Florence, AL. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
-
1
Full Life Wellness Center156 Titan Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 648-4842Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
He was careful to explain the mechanics of motion to help me with my recovery
About Dr. Michael Marino, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1699742692
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.