Dr. Michael Marino, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Selden, NY.
Locations
- 1 1305 Middle Country Rd Ste 7, Selden, NY 11784 Directions (631) 220-9285
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He's compassionate, supportive and really cares in helping you.
About Dr. Michael Marino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215030093
Frequently Asked Questions
