Dr. Michael Marceca, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Marceca, DC is a Chiropractor in Fayetteville, GA.
Dr. Marceca works at
Locations
Marceca Chiropractic Center, 123 Ellis Rd Ste A, Fayetteville, GA 30214, (770) 461-7664
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend based on excellent-- instructive, effective adjustments excellent visual teaching/coaching materials (both in-office and take-home) excellent provision of Q and A during appointment time
About Dr. Michael Marceca, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1699765248
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marceca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marceca accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marceca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marceca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marceca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marceca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marceca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.