Michael Mallatt, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (4)
Overview

Michael Mallatt, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Michael Mallatt works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    220 Montgomery St Ste 1212, San Francisco, CA 94104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 392-8200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 02, 2021
Very nice, welcoming and efficient
Mar 02, 2021
About Michael Mallatt, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669409876
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Mallatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Mallatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Mallatt works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Michael Mallatt’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Michael Mallatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Mallatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Mallatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Mallatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

