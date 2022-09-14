See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bend, OR
Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD

Optometry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Bend, OR. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Majerczyk works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BMC - Summit Medical Group
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811
  2. 2
    Redmond Clinic
    865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811
  3. 3
    Old Mill District Clinic
    815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-2811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598911299
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Majerczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majerczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majerczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majerczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majerczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majerczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majerczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majerczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

