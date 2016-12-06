Overview

Dr. Michael Macek, OD is an Optometrist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. Macek works at Downers Grove Eye Center PC in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.