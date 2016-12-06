Dr. Michael Macek, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Macek, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Macek, OD is an Optometrist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Locations
Larson Eye Center4958 Forest Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 737-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
For a number of years I had been experiencing some shadowing vision. Dr. Macek listened to my symptoms, carefully & thoroughly examined my eyes. Dr. Macek could reassure me what was causing the problem. He spent a lot of time with me determining the correct measurement & strength for my new lens. I decided that I would order my new lens and glasses through DG Eye Center. I am so pleased with my new glasses, and have never seen this well. Thank you Dr. Macek & Staff for making a big difference.
About Dr. Michael Macek, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Eastern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Macek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.